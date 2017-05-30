Boots vs. Badges: blood drive to honor fallen first responders

Temple's fire and police departments are going head to head this week for a good cause.

In remembrance of all fallen first responders, the City of Temple's police and fire departments are competing in a 2-day Boots vs. Badges blood drive.

The public is invited to come out and donate. When people donate, they can choose to vote for police or firefighters.

But, it's important not to forget those who can't participate because of their sacrifice...

"We did 'End Of Watch' just to honor all of our fallen first responders. The past five years especially, we've lost an exorbitant amount and so just anything that we can to show our support with our community. We have a great community here who really supports our police and fire, and so it's anything to really bring awareness to those numbers we see every year," Rebecca Smith, a coordinator of the blood drive, said.

Boots vs. Badges continues Wed. at Temple City Hall from noon to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.