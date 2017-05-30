Texas A&M to make designer potatoes to increase consumption

The Texas A&M AgriLife Research is making designer potatoes to increase potatoes consumption.

“The average consumption in the U.S. is 113 pounds per year per person. But overall potato consumption in the U.S. has generally declined somewhat." said Dr. Creighton Miller, a potato breeder with Texas A&M AgriLife Research.

Miller recently conducted the Texas A&M Potato Breeding and Variety Development Program field day at the farm of cooperator Bruce Barrett south of Springlake.

Miller said the objective of the Texas A&M potato breeding program is to develop improved varieties adapted specifically to Texas environmental conditions.

“So what we are doing now is developing unique varieties that have a tendency to appeal to the younger set with high income who are willing to try something different,” he said.

One type is a small potato, he said, adding that within the trials he is looking for varieties with a heavy set of small potatoes.

“With the small potatoes, they can be microwaved very fast and be on the table in a hurry,” he said.

Other varieties catching more attention are red potatoes with yellow and white flesh and the purple skinned potatoes with yellow flesh, according Miller.

“So in addition to having the unique appearance, they are healthier potatoes to eat,” he said.

The Texas Potato Variety Development Program currently has 412 entries at the Springlake trials and 927 entries at the Dalhart trials.

