Central Texas family raises money for child's bucket list

Elaina Castilleja and her siblings were adopted by her grandparents after she was abused by her mother.

"She was a normal baby, but suffered a fractured skull and shaken baby syndrome, which left her with Cerebral Palsy and blind at five months old," her grandmother, Rebecca Villarreal-Ortiz said.

Villerreal-Ortiz and the rest of the family were told she wouldn't make it past her first birthday but Elaina surpassed it by eight years.

Unfortunately, Elaina's time is running low, so her family has created a Gofundme and is reaching out to Central Texas for help.

Tonight at ten, News Channel 25's Hunter Davis shares the story of the girl with a bucket list.

