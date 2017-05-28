Severe thunderstorm warnings canceled for CTX - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Severe thunderstorm warnings canceled for CTX

(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) -

All severe thunderstorm warnings and watches have been canceled for CTX counties.

