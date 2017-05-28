Two structures destroyed, several firefighters hurt after fire in Meridian

Two structures were destroyed and several firefighters were hurt after a fire in Meridian early Sunday morning.

Meridian Police Department Chief Chris Blanton said the fire started about 4:30 a.m. at a duplex across from the city's fire station on Hamilton Street.

The fire then spread to the house next door. Both structures were destroyed, along with several cars, Blanton said.

Everyone in the duplex made it out safely, and the homeowners of the house were out of town, he said.

Several firefighters suffered minor injuries and at least two suffered heat exhaustion while working to put the fire out. They're doing OK, he said.

Fire departments from Meridian, Clifton, Cranfills Gap, Morgan, Walnut Springs, and Valley Mills worked to fight the fire. The West Shore Volunteer Fire Department was also at the scene providing refreshments. Some parts were still burning as of 8:45 a.m., Blanton said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

