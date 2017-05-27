Baylor Men’s Tennis Duo Falters In NCAA Doubles Quarterfinals

A day after locking up All-America honors, the Baylor men’s tennis duo of Juan Benitez and Will Little lost in straight sets in the quarterfinal round of the NCAA Doubles Championship Saturday at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex.

Benitez and Little dropped a 6-4, 7-5 decision to TCU’s 25th-ranked Jerry Lopez and Reese Stadler to be knocked out of the doubles draw.

In first set action with the score tied 4-4, Benitez fell in a 0-40 hole, but the BU pairing battled back to get the game to deuce, before TCU took the deciding point for a 5-4 lead. The Horned Frogs went on to hold for the 6-4 first set win.

The second-set featured 10-straight holds, but at 5-5 TCU broke Little and then went on to hold for a 7-5 win in the set that locked up the match.



The 22nd-ranked BU twosome had bested Rice’s 61st-ranked Tommy Bennett and David Warren, 6-3, 6-2, in first round action and then took out second-ranked and third-seeded Johannes Ingildsen and Alfredo Perez of Florida, 6-7(4), 6-2, 10-8, to reach the quarterfinals.

Benitez and Little wrap the year with an 8-5 record.



WHAT'S NEXT

The loss concludes Baylor’s 2016-17 collegiate season. Final rankings will be released on Wednesday.