Baylor’s Benitez, Little Make NCAA Doubles Quarterfinals

The Baylor men’s tennis duo of Juan Benitez and Will Little recorded the upset of the doubles draw by taking down second-ranked and third-seeded Johannes Ingildsen and Alfredo Perez in the round of 16 at the NCAA Doubles Championship Friday at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex.More >>
Baylor women’s tennis senior Blair Shankle saw her NCAA Singles Championship run come to an end in the Round of 16 on Friday morning.More >>
SOFTBALL REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS 6A Midway vs. Plano East – Game 1: Midway 7, Plano East 13; Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday at Mansfield; Game 3 (if needed): 1 p.m. Saturday at Mansfield 4A Robinson vs. La Grange — Game 1: 6 p.m. Friday at Georgetown; Game 2: follows Game 1; Game 3 (if needed): 11 a.m. Saturday at Georgetown Lorena vs. Salado — Game 1: 7 p.m. Friday at UMHB 3A Little River Academy vs. West — Game 1: West 4, Academy 3; Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday at Waco...More >>
The Texas A&M softball team continues its run in the NCAA Softball Championship against Tennessee in the Super Regionals beginning Friday at 5 p.m. at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.More >>
