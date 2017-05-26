Community supports injured firefighter at Waco eateries

The Central Texas community is continuing to raise support for Waco firefighter Garth Goodwin, who was injured in an off-duty accident two weeks ago.

Firehouse Subs in Waco is donating 20 percent of every dollar that comes in on Friday to Goodwin's family to help them cover medical bills.

The turn-out was so high, some customers waited up to 30 minutes to get their food.

Goodwin's friends and family said they appreciate the time and effort.

"It's humbling, you know, to know that that many people care and will reach out and donate money or spend their time to come down to eat at a particular restaurant to donate to his cause," Waco Fire Department Battalion Chief Chris Ballew said.

Others who know Goodwin were selling "Team Garth" T-shirts outside of the sandwich shop for $20.

"It's pretty amazing they're reaching out and doing this for him. People that don't even know him just walking up giving us money," Missy McCall, Goodwin's former classmate, said.

If you would like a "Team Garth" T-shirt, contact Missy McCall at mccall505@aol.com.

