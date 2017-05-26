Outages causes issues of several services, no estimated time of restoration

Officials are saying several services are out of commission after an outage caused by a cut fiber optic cord.

According to the Burnet County Sheriff's Office, 911 calls are not reaching the sheriff's office due to an AT&T outage.

The sheriff's office said until the service is restored, emergency calls can be made to the non-emergency number, 512-756-8080.

Lampasas Sheriff's Office has confirmed there was an outage of landlines and internet in the area as well.

Services affected included ATMs, gas stations, requiring customers to use cash only.

The office said that the outage was affecting several areas in Burnet County all the way until Liberty Hill in Williamson County.

There was not estimated time of restoration.

