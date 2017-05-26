DPS gives tips to stay safe on roads during holiday weekend

Friday is officially the start of Memorial Day weekend and law enforcement agencies are joining together to keep drivers safe on the road.

Starting Friday and ending Monday, the Department of Public Safety will be teaming up with local law enforcement agencies to help keep Texas roads safe.

This means the entire weekend police will increase their presence on the roads, while looking out for drivers who are intoxicated, speeding, not wearing seat belts or violating other traffic laws.

Last year during Memorial Day weekend, DPS Troopers said they issued around 45,000 tickets and warnings for people violating the law. Out of those thousands of citations, a large portion of those tickets included seat belt and child safety citations and a large number of arrests were made due to people driving while intoxicated.

The Department of Public Safety did give out a list of tips to enhance safety measures while driving this weekend. The first few tips included:

Refraining from drinking and driving

Slowing your speed, especially in bad weather or construction zones.

Eliminating all distractions including the use of cell phones.

To view the other recommended tips on the list click here.

Copyright 2017 KXXV All rights reserved.