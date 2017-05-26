Waco police searching for man who shot girlfriend in face

The Waco Police Department is searching for a man who shot his girlfriend in the face Thursday night.

Police responded to an aggravated assault/family violence call at an apartment on North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

"It was determined that during a domestic disturbance a known suspect shot his girlfriend in the face," Sgt. Patrick Swanton said.

Swanton said the woman was alive and taken to Scott & White Medical Center Hillcrest in a private car. She was later taken to a different hospital for treatment. It's unclear how she's doing.

The suspect left the scene and hasn't been found, Swanton said.

The incident is under investigation.

