Sheriff's office releases dashcam video of arrest that led to deputy being put on administrative leave

As hundreds of Copperas Cove students walk to get their diplomas, one student almost didn't make it to the stage.

Earlier Thursday, Quinton Cruce was in jail instead of with his parents getting ready for graduation.

"I'm glad I made it on time after what happened," Cruce said.

According to the Lampasas County Sheriff's Office, deputy Logan Jones stopped a vehicle driven by 18-year-old Cruce before an altercation began.

There were two passengers in the car. 18-year-old Gage Blackwell who was arrested for assault of a public servant, resisting arrest, interfering with public duties and minor consumption of alcohol. A 17-year-old female, identified as Sydney Joy, was not arrested.

The video, shared by a Lampasas teen, shows Cruce and Blackwell being arrested.

The video was posted to Twitter Thursday morning.

Warning, the video has some graphic language.

If this isn't police brutality idk what is. My friend was supposed to graduate today but looks like that's not happening ?? pic.twitter.com/9TEjTFYfpl — sydney joy ?? (@sydneeeyjoy) May 25, 2017

Dashcam video was released from the sheriff's office of the incident.

"I didn't know until probably halfway through the day and my wife called cause my son didn't come home and we were trying to find out where he was and found out he had been arrested." Quinton's father, Donald Cruce said.

The Lampasas County Sheriff's Department says the 18-year-old faces several charges including resisting arrest, assault of a public servant and driving while intoxicated.

"The officer kind of beat him and that for me kind of tainted what today is for us," Cruce said. "It makes you angry. Police are supposed to protect and serve you. This isn't supposed to happen."

The short 30-second video of the arrest is making the rounds on social media.

Lampasas police officers and Lampasas County Sheriff's Deputies were involved in the arrest, and now both agencies are looking into it.

Sheriff Jesus "Jess" Ramos says officers and deputies were working a call about an erratic driver around 3:15 this morning on the 100 block of East North Avenue.

According to the arrest affidavit, Deputy Jones approached the vehicle and could smell the "strong odor of an alcoholic beverage and marijuana emitting from the vehicle."

The affidavit stated that Cruce pulled away from Jones while he was trying to arrest him. Cruce allegedly hit Deputy Jones with his elbow and actively was fighting and resisting arrest. Deputy Jones struck Cruce while trying to get him to comply, according to the affidavit.

A probable cause statement released by Lampasas PD stated that Blackwell had shoved an officer, hitting him in the lip.

Sheriff Romos issued a statement saying

"The sheriff's office said they are aware of the video that is circulating on social media and they have requested the assistance of an outside law enforcement agency to review and thoroughly conduct the use of force in making these arrests. The sheriff's office has contacted the prosecutor's office and has requested the assistance of outside law enforcement agency to review and thoroughly conduct the use of force in making these arrests. As standard practice, Deputy Logan has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of this investigation."

The statement said that Deputy Logan had been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Even though Cruce walked the stage with a black eye, an injured hand and a possible criminal record his family says until a full 8-minute version of this video is released, they will fight for their son.

"We didn't see the whole thing and if he did something wrong he did, but if he didn't and this was just a trumped up charge because 'I whooped 18-year-old boys butt and now I have to cover mine. We will see. There is always 2 sides to every story," Quinton's mother, Melissa Cruce said.

