Miller's Smokehouse makes list of top 50 BBQ restaurants in TX

Miller's Smokehouse is a family owned and run BBQ restaurant located in downtown Belton.

The Millers started their restaurant back in 2008, using the equipment from their deer processing and taxidermy business during the off season. They sold sausage wraps and the occasional brisket.

They added piece by piece to the menu until they had a full blown restaurant and so many customers they had to move to a bigger space.

Recently, Texas Monthly named Miller's Smokehouse as one of the top 50 BBQ restaurants in the state of Texas for the second time.

The Millers said business doubled overnight after they were named the first time, and they are excited to see the results from the second.

