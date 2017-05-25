Fort Hood says Wednesday night's 'loud booms' were caused by artillery training

Fort Hood officials have confirmed that Wednesday night’s “loud booms” were caused by field artillery training and demolition ordinances. The training ends on Thursday.

Demolition ordinances are different types of explosions. Officials said that Wednesday's barometric pressure caused the sound to travel further than normal.

Wednesday night, viewers called from all over Central Texas concerned about the booms. Initial speculation was that the booms were coming from Spacex, but Spacex said they were not launching anything at the time.

The booms started around 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

