Brushing and flossing helps maintain overall good health

Hygiene is very important to your health, but what you might not know, is failing to properly take care of your oral hygiene could have a greater effect than you think.

Brushing your teeth and flossing should be a daily habit in the morning and at night. Dr. Michael Harris from Killeen Family Dentist Group said if you don't practice this, you might end up with more than just bad breath.

“Oral health is a major contributor and impacts overall systemic health more than we've ever thought,” Harris said.

People who neglect to clean their teeth and get regular dental exams, cause bacteria to grow inside their mouth. Studies show prolonged periods of not brushing and flossing causes the bacteria to buildup and eventually spill over into the blood stream.



“There's a growing, growing concern about a strong correlation to heart attacks strokes pulmonary vascular issues. In addition to autoimmune diseases, kidney disease, rheumatoid arthritis, there’s a long list of illnesses in our culture today that involve inflammation,” Harris said.



These are some of the many illnesses that can occur from not practicing good oral hygiene.

Dr. Harris said, bacteria and film invading their blood stream begins in the mouth.

He also said it’s important to recognize signs while brushing your teeth so you can identify if something isn't right.



“When your brushing and you see, bleeding coming along that's not normal,” Harris said.



If you see puffiness or swelling of the gums that too is abnormal and it can pose a much greater risk, than what meets the eye. Instead of going to the dentist only when you have pain in your mouth, maintain a healthy cleaning habit to prevent these issues from happening to you.

