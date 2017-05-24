Fun things to do for Memorial Day weekend in CTX - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Fun things to do for Memorial Day weekend in CTX

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Taylor Durden/KXXV) (Source: Taylor Durden/KXXV)
CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) -

Looking for something to do in Central Texas this Memorial Day weekend? Here's a few ideas! 

FRIDAY, MAY 26 

Lab Day Pool Pawty 
Happy Hounds Aquatic & Daycare Center - Woodway
7 a.m. 

Jumperoo at Urban Air 
Urban Air Trampoline Park - Waco
10 a.m. 

Regional Roller Skating Championships
South Central Roller Skating - Waco
6 p.m. 

Woodway Wine Tour 
Carleen Bright Arboretum - Woodway 
7 p.m. 

SATURDAY,  MAY 27

Small Town Showdown - Memorial Day Weekend 
Muska Insurance Services - West
8 a.m. 

Harker Heights Memorial Parade 
Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce 
9 a.m. 

Biker Community Day
Harley-Davidson of Waco
11 a.m. 

Kids' Yoga 
Yoga Pod Waco 
11 a.m. 

Movies in the Park 
Miller Park - Temple 
6:30 p.m. 

Clay Flower Workshop 
That Art Place - Belton 
2 p.m. 

SUNDAY, MAY 28 

TVRC Motocross 
Waco Eagles Motorcycle Club 
9 a.m. 

Coffee n' Cars 
Coffee Beanery- Clear Creek - Killeen 
?9 a.m. - 12 p.m. 

Memorial Day Weekend Sunday Drumday
Lake Belton 
?12 p.m. 

Texas Hobby Stock Shootout
HOT Speedway - Elm Mott
5 p.m. - 12 a.m. 

MONDAY, MAY 29 

11th Annual Freedom Run 
Freedom Jeep Chrysler - Killeen 
8 a.m. 

Memorial Day Lunch Ride 
Harley-Davidson of Waco
9 a.m. 

Family Memorial Day Workout
Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater - College Station 
9:30 a.m. 

720th MP Memorial Visit 2017 
HHD, 720 MP BN - Fort Hood 
12 p.m 

Waco Composite Squadron Open House 
Cogdell Memorial United Methodist Church 
6 p.m. - 8 p.m. 

-- 

KXXV would like to thank all servicemen and women past, present, and future, for their service. Happy Memorial Day! 

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly