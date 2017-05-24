Fun things to do for Memorial Day weekend in CTX

Looking for something to do in Central Texas this Memorial Day weekend? Here's a few ideas!

FRIDAY, MAY 26

Lab Day Pool Pawty

Happy Hounds Aquatic & Daycare Center - Woodway

7 a.m.

Jumperoo at Urban Air

Urban Air Trampoline Park - Waco

10 a.m.

Regional Roller Skating Championships

South Central Roller Skating - Waco

6 p.m.

Woodway Wine Tour

Carleen Bright Arboretum - Woodway

7 p.m.

SATURDAY, MAY 27

Small Town Showdown - Memorial Day Weekend

Muska Insurance Services - West

8 a.m.

Harker Heights Memorial Parade

Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce

9 a.m.

Biker Community Day

Harley-Davidson of Waco

11 a.m.

Kids' Yoga

Yoga Pod Waco

11 a.m.

Movies in the Park

Miller Park - Temple

6:30 p.m.

Clay Flower Workshop

That Art Place - Belton

2 p.m.

SUNDAY, MAY 28

TVRC Motocross

Waco Eagles Motorcycle Club

9 a.m.

Coffee n' Cars

Coffee Beanery- Clear Creek - Killeen

?9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Memorial Day Weekend Sunday Drumday

Lake Belton

?12 p.m.

Texas Hobby Stock Shootout

HOT Speedway - Elm Mott

5 p.m. - 12 a.m.

MONDAY, MAY 29

11th Annual Freedom Run

Freedom Jeep Chrysler - Killeen

8 a.m.

Memorial Day Lunch Ride

Harley-Davidson of Waco

9 a.m.

Family Memorial Day Workout

Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater - College Station

9:30 a.m.

720th MP Memorial Visit 2017

HHD, 720 MP BN - Fort Hood

12 p.m

Waco Composite Squadron Open House

Cogdell Memorial United Methodist Church

6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

KXXV would like to thank all servicemen and women past, present, and future, for their service. Happy Memorial Day!

