Belton ISD celebrates Teachers of the Year

Belton ISD awarded two teachers for Teacher of the Year.

Craig Sullivan, a Belton High School construction trades teacher, was awarded the secondary teacher of the year. Michelle Robinson, a first grade teacher at High Point Elementary, was named the district's elementary teacher of the year.

Superintendent Susan Kincannon announced the awards at a luncheon.

“I believe that hands-on learning and preparing students for work in the industry is vital to the construction trade, to the community and our nation’s workforce,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan has taught building maintenance and repair, construction trades, construction management and construction technology in Belton ISD for the past 31 years. Next month, he will travel to Louisville, KY with Belton High School’s construction trades team to compete in the SkillsUSA National Leadership Conference.

“My role as a mentor involves opening my room to other teachers and working alongside them as they grow professionally,” Robinson said.

Robinson has certifications in early childhood education, elementary education, gifted and talented education, and English as a second language.

Sullivan and Robinson will now advance to the Teacher of the Year selection process for Education Service Center Region 12. The region covers Bell, Bosque, Coryell, Falls, Freestone, Hamilton, Hill, Limestone, McLennan, Mills and Navarro Counties.

A Belton ISD educator has been recognized as either the region’s elementary or secondary teacher of the year for three of the last five years.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.