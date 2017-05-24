Ninety tow trucks gather for funeral procession of CTX tow truck driver

Tow trucks from all over the state were lined up outside the Maxdale Cowboy Church to follow in procession for Scott Bowles to his final resting place.

Bowles' casket was personalized to match his tow truck which he will be driven to the cemetery in. The funeral began at 11 a.m.

Bowles died on May 11 after being struck on the side of Interstate 14.

There are 90 tow trucks reaching as far as Odessa, Seguin, and San Antonio.

