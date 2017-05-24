Eight students receive scholarships from CTX organization

Eight graduating Waco high school students involved in the LEAD program were awarded $40,500 in scholarships by the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce.

One student received the $20,000 Bradley Ray Hulse Memorial Scholarship.

The recipients were Mercedes Herring, Desiree Kuykendall, Sara White, Carnealus Manning, Joe Nesbitt, Arexy Deleon, Zaira Lara, Chrystazia Alford, and Alexandria Monroy.

The event took place at the Waco Convention Center on May 24, at 6 p.m.

In it’s 10th year, the LEAD program has had 100 percent of the members graduate and go on to some form of higher education.

The LEAD program is a business and education partnership by the Greater Waco Chamber, which connects local high school students with business mentors.

The LEAD program launched in 2005 with one mentor and five students. Ending in the 2017 school year, the program included 83 mentors and 169 students.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.