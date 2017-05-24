Macy’s in Temple set to close, leaving dozens unemployed

The Macy's inside Temple Mall is set to close this summer, leaving more than 60 of their associates unemployed.

The corporate company announced earlier this year that they plan to close nearly 100 stores nationwide in 2017, and eight of those closures will be in Texas.

Officials said the choice was made after some stores were no longer meeting performance requirements. The company did offer associates the option to transfer to another Macy's retailer, but the closest destination is around 60 miles away from the Temple location.

Organizers said they understand closing the store is an inconvenience to their employees, so they plan to offer them a severance package for the sudden termination. Many of the customers, like Sally Smith who has been shopping at the Temple Macy's for decades, expressed disappointment about the closure.

"Very surprised because it was one of the last stores to come. It's a good store I mean, Macy's has been around for a long time because a lot of people do like it, and I shop here often,” Smith said.

The Dillard's manager Robert Benavides said the situation is unfortunate, but they plan to occupy the Macy's space once the store closes.

"We are looking to moving in this fall. I think we're sadden for Macy's but I mean we're really excited to welcome the customers of Macy's to Dillard’s," Benavides said.



Once Dillard’s makes the switch, the store will have an additional 16,000 square feet of space. Benavides said Dillard’s will be open to hiring some of the people who are scheduled to be laid off from Macy’s.

“We’re always interested in great service so if we have great associates out there that want to join Dillard’s, I would definitely like to talk to them,” Benavides said.

Many of the employees at Macy's affected by the closure said they are sadden about losing their position, but they’re more distraught about losing their health care insurance.

