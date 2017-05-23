CTX teen sentenced to 8 years for racing, manslaughter

A Central Texas teen has been sentenced to 8 years in prison after an racing incident killed two people in 2015.

Police said Alexis Woods was sentenced to 8 concurrent years for both counts of racing on the highway causing serious bodily injury and manslaughter. Tyrone Moore was also charged in the incident, but he is awaiting sentencing.

Woods was 17 at the time of the incident, and Moore was 18.

Police said Woods and Moore were racing on Nov. 13, 2015 when Woods collided into a gray Ford Taurus. Moore was driving a Charger, and Woods was driving a black Chevy Camaro.

Police identified the two victims in the Taurus as 66-year-old Francine Winbush of Killeen and 60-year-old Michael Lockett. They were pronounced dead on the scene.

The black box recovered from the Camaro showed that the vehicle was going 118 miles per hour, 5 seconds before the crash - and, half a second before impact, the vehicle was going 97 miles per hour.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.