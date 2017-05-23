CTX student will receive Subway Super Team award

Subway and Dave Campbell's Texas Football will present the Subway Super Team award to Ta'quon Graham of Temple High School.

The award will given to Graham on Friday, May 26 during Temple's High School spring football game at Woodson Stadium at 6:45 p.m.

Graham has been ranked 18th in the Dave Campbell's 500,a list ranking the top recruits in Texas. He also is the 146th best player in the ESPN top 300.

He signed with the University of Texas where he will play football next fall.

Graham helped lead the Temple High School football team to finish second place in the UIL State Championships at the 5A Division 1 level the past season.

