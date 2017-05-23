The Texas Sports Hall of Fame to be recognized on the senate floor

The Texas Sports Hall of Fame will be recognized on the Texas House and Senate Floor.

They will receive the formal recognition Thursday, May 25, during the 85th Texas Legislative session.

Members of the museum's staff and the Board of Trustees in Austin will be Texas Sports Hall of Fame inductees Dave Elmendorf, T.J. Ford, Jacob Green, R.C. Slocum, and Ricky Williams.

The museum houses the Texas Tennis Hall of Fame as well as the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame.

In 2010, it included the Red & Charline McCombs Banquet Hall, the Southwest Conference wing and the Health, Fitness and Education Center.

The Texas Sports hall of Fame features heroes and legends of Texas sports at all levels including high school and college standouts, Olympians and professionals.

It was established in 1980.

