Part of train goes up in flames in Hearne

A Union Pacific Railroad train is in need of repairs following a fire Monday night.

Director of Media Relations for the company Jeff DeGraff said a motorist on Hwy 6 in Hearne noticed flames coming for the rear of a train near Old Franklin Hwy around 8:30 p.m. The motorist notified police who then called Union Pacific.

DeGraff said the train was passing through the area when an electrical spark hit leaking oil in the power unit in the back of the train then caught fire.

DeGraff likened it to a grease fire instead of an explosion as previously reported by the Robertson County Sheriff's Office.

After the fire put itself out, the two crew members on board removed the last train from the rest of the load.

An inspection found no other hazards, and no one was hurt.

"Fires are known to happen, but it's not normal. We play close attention [to the trains] and they are thoroughly inspected regularly," DeGraff said.

The crew continued on to their final destination around 10 p.m.

Degraff said Union Pacific mechanics plan to look at the burned train Tuesday.

