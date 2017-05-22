Record 4 Make WNBA Rosters

A Baylor women’s basketball program record four Lady Bears are included on WNBA rosters this season, including Brittney Griner, Alexis Jones, Alexis Prince and Odyssey Sims.

Griner begins her fifth season with the Phoenix Mercury, where she won a WNBA Championship in 2014. The No. 1 overall pick of the 2013 WNBA Draft, is a four-time Western Conference All-Star and a three-time WNBA Defensive Player of the Year. She is off to a strong start to the season, averaging 23.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.0 blocks and 1.0 assists through three games.

Joining Griner with the Mercury is Prince, who was selected 29th overall and fifth in the third round of the 2017 WNBA Draft. Prince has appeared in all three games this year, averaging 1.0 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists in 7.1 minutes on the floor.

Jones has also begun her rookie season, after being selected with the 12th pick in the first round of the 2017 WNBA Draft by the Minnesota Lynx. She has helped the Lynx to a 3-0 start, averaging 1.0 points in 1.7 minutes per contest.

In her fourth season in the league and first with defending WNBA Champion Los Angeles Sparks, Sims is averaging 12.5 points, 4.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game. The second pick in the first round of the 2014 WNBA Draft has guided the Sparks to a 2-0 mark, averaging 26.0 minutes per game this year.

Baylor has had 13 players drafted to the WNBA, all under the direction of head coach Kim Mulkey. For the third time in program history, two Lady Bears were selected in the same draft class (Alexis Jones and Alexis Prince).

Baylor WNBA Draft History

2002

Sheila Lambert – Charlotte Sting (first round, seventh pick)

Danielle Crockrom – Utah Starzz (first round, 11th pick)

2005

Steffanie Blackmon – Seattle Storm (third round, 38th pick)

2006

Sophia Young – San Antonio Silver Stars (first round, fourth pick)

2007

Bernice Mosby – Washington Mystics (first round, sixth pick)

2008

Angela Tisdale – Chicago Sky (third round, 33rd pick)

2009

Jessica Morrow – Atlanta Dream (third round, 27th pick)

2013

Brittney Griner – Phoenix Mercury (first round, first pick)

Brooklyn Pope – Chicago Sky (third round, 28th pick)

2014

Odyssey Sims – Tulsa Shock (first round, second pick)

2016

Niya Johnson – Atlanta Dream (third round, 28th pick)

2017

Alexis Jones – Minnesota Lynx (first round, 12th pick)

Alexis Prince – Phoenix Mercury (third round, 29th pick)