Texas A&M will conduct emergency exercise Wednesday

Kylie Capps, Meteorologist
Beginning at 9 a.m. on May 24, Texas A&M will conduct a simulation of a major emergency off of Nuclear Science Road to practice emergency procedures in the event of an actual campus emergency.

Personnel involved depends on the exercise, but it usually involves law enforcement agencies, fire departments and medical teams.

