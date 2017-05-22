Fort Hood to send 250 soldiers to Iraq and Kuwait

On May 19, the Department of the Army announced the summer of 2017 deployment of 250 soldiers from III Corps Headquarters in Fort Hood, TX.

The soldiers will be deployed to Iraq and Kuwait in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. This is a part of the regular rotation of forces.

The III Corps are replacing XVIII Airborne Corps as the headquarters of the global coalition Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve to defeat ISIS.

