Police looking for suspects who robbed store, shot at witness

The Copperas Cove Police Department is looking to identify two suspects who robbed a business and fired shots at a witness.

Police said two armed suspects entered the business on 394 Town Square on May 16. Police said the suspects assaulted a clerk and attempted to steal money.

A witness to the incident chased the suspects and was fired at as the suspects fled. Police said the witness was not injured during the incident.

Police were able to locate the 2008 Chevrolet Equinox that the suspects fled in. The vehicle was reported stolen to the Killeen Police Department.

If you have any information on this incident, you can contact the Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers at 254-547-1111.

