Texting while driving ban may soon go into effect in Texas

A bill that bans texting while driving may soon become law in Texas.

House Bill 62 is now headed to Gov. Gregg Abbott’s desk for approval. If the bill becomes law, an offender could be fined with a fine of up to $99. The second offense would be punishable with a fine of up to $200.

If the offense causes the death or seriously bodily of another person, the offense could be a Class A misdemeanor.

To be prosecuted a police officer must have seen the offender texting while driving or there must be evidence to prove it happened.

