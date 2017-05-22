Click it or ticket campaign aims to promote safety on the roads

This month marks the 15th anniversary of the “Click it or Ticket” campaign created by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

This campaign encourages people to remember to buckle up their seat belts, while traveling in a vehicle for their safety.

According to TxDOT, failing to properly buckle yourself up while driving or riding in a car can not only save you money, but it could potentially save your life.

TxDOT said wearing a seat belt helps to keep people from being ejected from a vehicle in the event of a crash. It also increases the chances of surviving an accident by 45 percent in a car, and 60 percent in a truck.

That's why for the next two week's law enforcement will be stepping up their patrols to ticket drivers and their passengers who are not wearing seat belts.

Last year, almost 1,000 people died because they weren't buckled up, and that was a 9 percent increase of fatalities reported from the year before.

TxDOT also wants people to know children younger than 8 years old are required to remain in a booster seat. The only exception for a booster seat not to be used is if the child is more than 4 feet 9 inches tall.

Drivers or passengers who fail to fasten their seat belts could face up to hundreds of dollars in fines for breaking the law.

