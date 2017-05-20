No injuries reported after car drives into home - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

No injuries reported after car drives into home

(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
HEWITT, TX (KXXV) -

A driver is okay after crashing into a home in Hewitt.

The incident happened just before 11 a.m. on the 300 block of Chama Drive in Hewitt. 

According to Hewitt Police, nobody was home at the time the car drove into the house. Police believe the driver suffered a medical issue prior to the crash. 

No injuries were reported. 

