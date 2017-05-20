Signing day held for Hillsboro theatre student

Hillsboro High School held a special signing day Tuesday for a student signing with a university's theatre department.

Senior Luke Steele signed with Texas A&M Corpus Christi's Department of Theatre and Dance.

It was a special ceremony because signing days are usually reserved for student-athletes, his instructor Aimee Kasprzyk said.

Dr. Kelly Russell, head of the university's theatre department, recruited Steele through auditions last fall.

Kasprzyk said Steele was named the 3-A Best Actor at the UIL One Act Play State Meet last year. He even played football and was named to two Academic All-State and All-Star teams.

