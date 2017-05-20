'Ongoing domestic situation' turns into morning murder-suicide

Officials are now saying that the barricaded person situation off of I-35 was a murder-suicide.

Sheriff Parnell McNamara and Bruceville-Eddy Police Chief Bill McClain told News Channel 25 that a man and woman were found dead inside of a home just off I-35 near Bruceville-Eddy.

Police reported to the area on a shots fired call around 7:15 a.m. Saturday.

Bruceville-Eddy Police Chief Bill McClain believe the man may have been the one to pull the trigger.

Chief McClain said that officers have responded to the home on previous domestic violence calls.

Police said there were children inside of the home, but were unharmed. Police also said that the 9-1-1 call came from someone living inside of the home, but it wasn't clear who made the call.

"The individual [that did the shooting] bonded out yesterday on four different charges," said McNamara. This included charges of harassment, criminal mischief, possession of marijuana.

The Texas Rangers are assisting the Department of Public Safety, McLennan County Sheriff's Office, and the Bruceville-Eddy Police Department in the investigation.

