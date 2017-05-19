Students give back in memory of classmate who died in ATV accident

Nearly 400 students at McGregor High School are participating in a day of service in memory of a student who passed away in 2015.

Rhett Herring, 15, died after he was involved in an ATV accident.

Last year, the school district started a day of service in his honor. This year, they will be going to 44 sites to give back to the community.

The day of service, known as Be the Revolution, started with an assembly at the auditorium where Herring's mother spoke about his son's kindness and the importance of making a difference in the community.

"Fifteen and a half years wasn't enough, but if they keep his legacy alive and they keep remembering him, then maybe 15 and half years can turn into a longer time," Lorna Herring said.

The McGregor Chamber of Commerce also presented the family with a lifetime legacy award. This is the first one they have ever given to anyone.

