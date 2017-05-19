Waco man arrested, accused of continuous sexual abuse of a child

A Waco man is charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child after a young child stepped forward about the abuse earlier this month.

52-year-old Dung Van Nguyen was arrested by Woodway Police Thursday on his way home from work for sex crimes which he’s accused of committing over the course of at least two years.

Through forensic interviews, investigators determined the child had been sexually abused on several occasions between 2013 and 2015 at a Woodway home.

The gender and age of the child are being withheld at this time, but the child was an acquaintance of Nguyen.

Nguyen is currently in the McLennan County Jail being held on a $100,000 bond.

