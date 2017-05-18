CTX organization hosts fundraising gala for mental illness

The National Alliance of Mental Illness' hosted their first mental illness gala in Waco on Thursday.

The event was centered around photographer John Crispin's pictures of more than 400 suitcases containing the possessions of former patients from the Willard Psychiatric Center.

That mental health hospital in New York closed it's doors in 1995.

Gala organizers say they hosted the event to raise awareness about mental illness and to raise money to help fight it.

"I believe that people are interested in stories and knowing about people who have suffered with mental illness. Hearing things that can bring an emotional response from the people here tonight so I think my goal would be for people to be touched," President of Nami, Tancy Horn-Johnson.

