Survey shows distracted driving numbers still rising

State Farm recently released it's annual survey regarding distracted driving.

This is the eighth survey and the numbers continually increase.

This year specifically, State Farm found a spike in the number of drivers who admitted to taking pictures and recording video while driving.

Distracted driving includes texting, talking on the phone, talking with passengers, reading emails, taking pictures or video, accessing social media such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Snapchat, eating and/or messing with the radio.

The consequences can be deadly, yet according to the survey, people can't resist even though they know the risk.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.