Survey shows distracted driving numbers still rising

State Farm recently released it's annual survey regarding distracted driving.
This is the eighth survey and the numbers continually increase.
This year specifically, State Farm found a spike in the number of drivers who admitted to taking pictures and recording video while driving.
Distracted driving includes texting, talking on the phone, talking with passengers, reading emails, taking pictures or video, accessing social media such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Snapchat, eating and/or messing with the radio.
The consequences can be deadly, yet according to the survey, people can't resist even though they know the risk.
Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.
A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.More >>
A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.More >>
One man was injured after a car hit him late Thursday night.More >>
One man was injured after a car hit him late Thursday night.More >>
The surprise announcement to hand over the probe was a striking shift for Trump's Justice Department, which had resisted increasingly loud calls from Democrats for an outside prosecutor.More >>
The surprise announcement to hand over the probe was a striking shift for Trump's Justice Department, which had resisted increasingly loud calls from Democrats for an outside prosecutor.More >>
Hundreds of Central Texas citizens and law enforcement officers gathered to remember those who have lost their lives in the line of duty over the years both in McLennan County and in Texas.More >>
Hundreds of Central Texas citizens and law enforcement officers gathered to remember those who have lost their lives in the line of duty over the years both in McLennan County and in Texas.More >>