Aggies Host Arkansas to Close Book on 2017 Regular Season

The No. 22 Texas A&M Aggies wrap up the 2017 regular season with a Top 25 matchup with the No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks from Thursday to Saturday on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. Thursday and Friday’s games are slated for 6:32 p.m. and Saturday is scheduled for an 11:02 a.m. start time.

On Friday, the Aggies will celebrate Senior Day. It marks the last regular-season home series for the Aggies’ five seniors, including Nick Choruby, Joel Davis, Austin Homan, Blake Kopetsky and Walker Pennington. The Aggies will also honor recent graduate Kaylor Chafin. Choruby, the lone fourth-year player, has been the member of squads that have 170 wins, earned three regional bids and two regional titles. All six honorees were members of last year’s SEC Tournament title and regional championship team.

Chafin has been one of the hottest pitchers in the nation since the beginning of April. In his 11 appearances in April and May Chafin has not allowed a run over 26.1 innings. The junior has scattered seven hits and five walks while striking out 30 en route to a 5-0 record during the run. His numbers include an .083 opponent batting average and 0.53 WHIP over the span. His mastery includes getting out of jams as he has stranded all nine runners he’s inherited in April and May.

Freshman Braden Shewmake ranks 10th in the nation in RBI (61) and 14th in the nation in hits (78). He leads all Division I freshmen in hits, total bases and RBI.

Saturday’s game will air on the SEC Network. Clay Matvick will handle play-by-play duties while Chris Burke provides color analysis.