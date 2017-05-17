Map created to show 'safe zones' for bikers

Central Texas is working to become a "bike friendly" community.

Groups like Killeen-Temple Metropolitan Planning Organization have created a map specifically for those that want to bike or even walk around the community. This map allows residents to see "bike-friendly" areas in the community with just the touch of a button.

The interactive map shows sidewalks, bike paths and hiking trails in order to keep people safe while they travel.

"The other feature we have on the map let's the public edit so if you look on the map and say there should be something right here they can start drawing that in. We have had folks drawing a need for a sidewalk down through a school area and also showing the need of having a crosswalk here," Regional Planner Jason Deck man said.

This map is accessible for free to the public.

