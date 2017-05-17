Man high on meth arrested after dragging one officer, knocking another down with squad car

Waco Police said a man was arrested after a dragging one officer and knocking down another officer down with an squad car in an attempt to evade arrest on Tuesday.

Police said that Waco officers and the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force found out where David Becerra, a man wanted for two felony thefts and a burglary warrant, was located.

Becerra was out on bond for a recent robbery charge.

Police said once he was located, he made threats to officers and said he was not going back to jail. Police added he has a violent history with officers and was believed to be in possession of several handguns.

He is also a known top official of a prison gang.

Officers arrived at the home at 2709 Cole and removed several people from the home. As officers were attempting to get Becerra out of the home, he fled on foot. Officers engaged in a short foot chase that led back to the home.

Becerra attempted to steal the police vehicle located at the residence. Police said they attempted to remove Becerra from the vehicle, but he put the vehicle in gear, dragging one officer and knocking down a second officer.

Police said they repeatedly demanded that Becerra exit the vehicle, and they said he continually reached into his waistband and fought with officers.

Officers were eventually able to get Becerra out of the vehicle. Police said it took multiple tasers and a baton to control him. Police added that they later learned he recently had consumed a large quantity of meth.

Becerra was eventually taken into custody and transported to the hospital. Three officers were also treated for injuries sustained during the arrest.

He has been charged with two counts of assault on a police officer, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading on foot and resisting arrest.

