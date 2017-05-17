Emergency crews rescue driver after 18-wheeler rolls over - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Emergency crews rescue driver after 18-wheeler rolls over

(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
FALLS COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

Emergency responders said an 18-wheeler rolled over near Highway 6 and Highway 46 on Wednesday.

They said the driver was trapped, and a crew on scene got him out of the 18-wheeler.

The Reagan Volunteer Fire Department said the driver was not seriously injured by the accident.

