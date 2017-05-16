Baylor Baseball Places Program-Record 15 on Academic All-Big 12 List

Baylor baseball had a program-record and league-high 15 student-athletes named to the 2017 Academic All-Big 12 Team, the league announced Tuesday. The Bears have now had 10 or more honorees in six straight seasons.

BU’s 15 selections (eight first team, seven second team) mark the ninth straight season with at least nine honorees. In the league’s 21-year history, Baylor has earned 143 first team selections, which are 47 more than any other team in the league. Oklahoma State (96) is second, followed by Texas (80), Kansas (75), former member Nebraska (74), Oklahoma (73), Kansas State (67), Texas Tech (67), former member Texas A&M (33), TCU (25) and West Virginia (16).

The Bears’ first team choices were sophomore outfielder Richard Cunningham (pre-business), junior outfielder Levi Gilcrease (history), junior reliever Joe Heineman (pre-business), sophomore reliever Kyle Hill (pre-business), junior outfielder Cameron Miller (exercise physiology), junior reliever Kyle Ott (health sciences/pre-med), junior reliever Alex Phillips (marketing) and sophomore outfielder T.J. Raguse (pre-business).

Ott garnered the honor for the third time. Cunningham, Gilcrease and Miller were selected for the second time in their careers. Heineman, Hill, Phillips and Raguse all received the accolade for the first time.

Baylor’s second team members were junior infielder Tucker Cascadden (film and digital media), senior first baseman Aaron Dodson (marketing), junior outfielder Kameron Esthay (marketing), senior pitcher Nick Lewis (management information systems), junior infielder Steven McLean (management information systems), senior designated hitter Matt Menard (finance) and junior reliever Troy Montemayor (pre-business).

Dodson, McLean and Menard earned the honor for the third time. Cascadden, Esthay, Lewis and Montemayor received the award for the first time.

First team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA while the second team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA. To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 60 percent of their team’s scheduled contests. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percent of participation are also eligible.