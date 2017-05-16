Police: 16-year-old killed, father charged with intoxication manslaughter

One person has been arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault after a fatal wreck in Waco Monday night.

Waco Police and the Waco Fire Department responded to a single vehicle crash last night just before 11:00 p.m.

Police said 39-year-old Marcus Marquon Clear was driving south on North 18th street when he lost control of the GMC Yukon.

The vehicle crashed into a utility pole and flipped over.

Clear’s 16-year-old son, who was in the back seat of the vehicle, died at the hospital from injuries suffered during the crash.

31-year-old Durel Nickles, who was in the front seat, suffered significant injuries, as did a 7-year-old girl who was riding in the back seat.

The girl also suffered additional burn injuries from down live electrical wire and was taken to a local hospital.

The Waco Police Department’s investigation is on-going, but alcohol and high rate of speed are believed to be factors in the crash.

