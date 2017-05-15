KISD school receives Purple Heart designation

Richard E. Cavazos Elementary School, named after Korean War Veteran General Cavazos, was designated a Purple Heart school Monday morning.

"It's for awareness of people who have paid the sacrifice in times of war and [been] injured in times of war. It's just to teach our kids about being a patriot," Principal Gullekson said.

The elementary school is named after Gen. Cavazos, who received a purple heart after his time in the Korean War. It is the first school in Killeen ISD to receive the honor and the third in the state of Texas.

"We are very proud of that. Our adopted unit was here also and we have some Gold Star family members here on campus, and so it's just a great community-building process that comes with this and so we are so very proud to be honored as a Purple Heart school," Principal, Joe Gullekson said.

Veteran Earl Williams with the Military Purple Heart Organization said he approached the school about the designation with hopes the students will take pride in the new honor

"A lot of them do not understand when their mother's and fathers leave for a tour. We want them to know what their parents and the soldiers are doing is for their benefit and the benefit of the country," Williams said.

Most importantly, he wants to educate the students on the military and the sacrifice that goes with it.

"Teach the children patriotism and what that Purple Heart means and what it means to get that Purple Heart and what their parents and loved ones are going through to be able to let the kids go to a school like this in a country like this," Williams said.

The Purple Heart designation will allow for military members to volunteer on the campus starting in Fall of 2017.

Williams added that Rep Hugh Shine (R-TX) is working to make Texas a Purple Heart State.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.