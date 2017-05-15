Parent claims teacher's aide hurt child; investigation underway

A parent said her child was hurt by a teacher's aide at Brook Avenue Elementary in Waco last week, and she wants to make sure the teacher's aide never steps back into a classroom.

Shayla Reese said that the teacher's aide left a bruise on her daughter and ripped part of her shirt last Thursday. This after she said her daughter was sent to the office.

"She came back in the classroom to retrieve her backpack and other things and that was when he just walk up to her, shoved her with two hands against the cabinet. Within the next five seconds, that's how the bruise got in her arm and her shirt got ripped," Reese said.

Reese said when she spoke to school officials, they said the teacher's aide had been removed from the classroom.

Waco ISD spokesman said the aide will not be allowed at any Waco ISD classroom while the investigation is on-going.

