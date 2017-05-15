Investigation underway after parents said principal told students to rub floor, lick fingers

The Teague Independent School District is investigating an alleged incident involving the principal's disciplinary actions with a group of fourth-grade boys that happened Friday at Teague Intermediate School.

The investigation began after information about the incident spread on social media over Mother's Day weekend.

News Channel 25's Pattrik Simmons spoke to Adrienne Acosta, who has a son in the fourth grade at the school and wrote the Facebook post.

According to what her son told her, the school's principal, Vickey Little, called all of the fourth-grade boys into the school's cafeteria on Friday.

"They were told to sit down. The principal told them the reason they were in there was because a bad word was written on the wall and that nobody would

admit to who did it. So she told them to sit down on the floor, to slap hands to each person that was next to them, to rub the floor in a frontward circular motion and then in a backward circular motion, and then to lick their finger," Acosta said, recounting what her son told her.

Dozens of other parents wrote in the comments that their sons also confirmed what happened.

Outraged parents showed up at the school Monday morning to talk to Teague ISD superintendent Dr. Nate Carman and Little.

Carman released this statement about the meeting:

We met with parents who came to the Intermediate this morning and listened to their concerns. This situation is still being investigated.

"[Little] admitted it, that she did tell them that," Lisa Echols, whose grandson is in the fourth grade, told Simmons after the meeting ended. "She doesn't need to be principal at all. I hate to see anybody lose their job. And when you want to make some kids do this, I wouldn't do my dog like this. I wouldn't do an animal like this. There's a way to treat and handle situations."

"No, I would not think she would do something. That's not the kind of person I've always seen her as. She did admit, and it shocked me, ... because we all

looked up to her and we all know her, and that's not the kind of person she is," parent Latresha Phillips added.

Carman did sent the following statement through email Saturday morning after News Channel 25 first learned about the allegations:

"While concern regarding this alleged incident has not yet been formally brought to district administration, it has come to my attention through social media and is currently under investigation."

When reached for comment through email, Little said, "You will have to contact the superintendent. Don't believe everything you [hear] on social media."

