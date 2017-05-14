CTX mother is a "Queen for the Day"

Mothers around the world are being celebrated today and one group of local Caregivers made it their mission to celebrate the mothers in their care.

Joan Rose lost her son to uncontrollable diabetes in 1994.

"I can remember when they were little all the silly things they did," Rose said.

She said with the loss of her son and her four daughters living all over Central Texas, days like this can be tough. She thanks her caregiver for making them a little easier.

"It's like god sent her to me," Rose said. "We get along so well and when i am down she brings me up and she won't let me quit."

Rose says she loves her family and loves her caregiver like she's part of it.

"We're like best friends. There is not anything that I can't tell her and we just get along wonderfully," Rose said.

Genna Davis retired after 40 years of radiology

"My oldest daughter after about 15 minutes of retirement said 'Mother you need a job' and so I thought, what can I do where I can meet people and be of value," Davis said.

Davis is now a valuable asset to a living assistance service, Visiting Angels.

"I met Rose and they assigned me to her and it was a perfect fit," Davis said.

The organization did a "Queen for a day" campaign during the week of May 8- May 12. The Visiting Angels caregivers went to senior citizens homes and presented them with gifts and tiaras. Joan Rose was chosen as one of them.

Rose was presented with a gift certificate for a spa day complete with a manicure and pedicure with her caregiver and said she couldn't imagine spending the experience with anyone else.

"You know... I don't know why they picked me, but it means we get to go have fun together," Rose said.

