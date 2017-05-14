Police: Intentional crash ends with stabbing in Waco

Waco Police are investigating a vehicle accident that they say ended in a stabbing.

Officers say they received a call directing them to an accident near the intersection of Abbott Street and Adams Street at 4:40 p.m. on Sunday.

Sgt. Steve Graeter from Waco Police said a driver intentionally crashed their car into another vehicle. Graeter also said a person in the vehicle that started the incident stabbed at least one person in the other car.

Police say they are in search of all parties involved in the disturbance who fled the scene. They have been checking local hospitals to try to locate the victim and have not yet located that person.

Police say they have spoken to people at the scene, but no one has come forward as a witness.

Officers say the scene of the crime was taped off for 2 and a half hours while Waco PD, Waco Fire, and a Crime Scenes Investigation Unit investigated and collected evidence from the scene.

The scene cleared just before 7 p.m. However, police are still investigating the incident and ask for the public’s help.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.