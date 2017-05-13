Power outage reported in Bellmead, fire department responds to grass fire in area

There has been a power outage reported by Oncor in the Bellmead area.

There were over 3,000 customers without power near Meyer Lane and US-77, according to an Oncor outage map.

According to Michael Baldwin with Oncor, power is expected to be restored by 6 p.m.

Baldwin said the cause of the outage was from a utility pole fire.

A grass fire was reported in the area, near South Lacy Drive and Meyers Lane. According to David Robinson with Bellmead Fire Department, there was downed power lines in the area as well.

Drivers are being rerouted off of Highway 77 near the Star Tex Propane area.

Lacy Lakeview Police Department and Fire Department, Waco Fire, Elm Mott Fire assisted.

No other details were released.

