Baylor Track & Field Begins Big 12 Outdoor Championship Run

On the first day of the Big 12 Outdoor Championship, the Baylor track and field team had four athletes score points at Rock Chalk Park Friday.

In the team standings, the women’s squad is tied for sixth with 10 points, while the men’s team is in ninth with three points.

The majority of the BU women’s points came in the 10,000 meters where Lindsey Bradley was third in 33:59.56 and Peyton Thomas was seventh in 34:46.64. For the first 15 laps, Bradley and Thomas ran side-by-side in the lead, but with 4,000 meters to go Thomas dropped to the back of the lead pack. From that point, Bradley continued to battle for the lead with eventual champion, Sharon Lokedi of Kansas, but eventually fell behind the Jayhawk and Texas Tech senior Jocelyn Caro to take bronze.

In the javelin, all of the BU men’s points came from sophomore Ricardo Sanchez, who recorded a personal-best throw of 201-0 [61.26m] to place sixth. On his second attempt of the day, Sanchez eclipsed his previous personal-best by 10 feet.

On the women’s side in the javelin, sophomore Megan Saxvanderweyden used the ninth-best throw in school history, 147-0 [44.82m] to place seventh. She uncorked her best attempt on her fifth throw of the day.

Baylor's heptathlon and decathlon athletes put themselves in position for All-Big 12 honors with strong performances on the opening day.

Through four events in the heptathlon, senior Jenna Pfeiffer sits in second place with 3,224 points. She opened her day with a career-best mark of 14.18 in the 100-meter hurdles and then had the top overall shot put throw of among all 12 heptathletes, 38-4.25 [11.69m], to rack up that point total.

Meanwhile, fellow senior Carly Grandcolas is seventh through four events with 3,082 points. Grandcolas’ top event was the high jump where she tied a personal best by clearing 5-4.5 [1.67m], which was also the fourth-best clearance on the day for any athlete.

In the decathlon with five events completed, all three of BU’s participants are inside the top eight in the standings. That trio is led by Chase Hood, who is third overall with 3,773 points. He is followed by Luke Littlefield (3,720 pts.) in fourth and Hunter Powell (3,524 pts.) in eighth.

Hood’s day was highlighted with career-best marks in the 100 meters (11.01), high jump (6-4 [1.93m]) and 400 meters (52.07). Powell’s personal-best in the 400 meters (49.39) was the top overall time on the day, while Littlefield set PR marks in the 100 meters (10.88) and the long jump (22-5.25 [6.84m]).

OTHER NOTABLES

• Chase Hood (187-2 [57.06m]) and Blake Rawls (165-7 [50.46m]) each narrowly missed out on scoring in the javelin as they were ninth and 10th, respectively.

• Sam Sahli (33:59.56) and Jordan West (34:46.64) both just missed out of a spot on the podium in the 10,000 meters with ninth and 13th-place finishes, respectively.

WHAT'S NEXT

Baylor athletes will be back on the track at 10 a.m. on Saturday with the continuation of the decathlon. Field events start at 3 p.m. and running events get underway at 4 p.m. on the second day of the Big 12 Track and Field Championship.

COMPLETE BAYLOR RESULTS 10,000 Meters Women 3. Lindsey Bradley (FR) - 33:59.56 7. Peyton Thomas (SR) - 34:46.64 (personal best)

Men 9. Sam Sahli (JR) - 30:38.14 (personal best) 13. Jordan West (JR) - 31:15.66

Javelin

Women

7. Megan Saxvanderweyden (SO) - 147-0 [44.82m] (ninth-best in school history)



Men

6. Ricardo Sanchez (SO) - 201-0 [61.26m] (career best)

9. Chase Hood (SR) - 187-2 [57.06m]

10. Blake Rawls (SO) - 165-7 [50.46m]

Heptathlon #1 - 100 Hurdles

4. Jenna Pfeiffer (SR) - 14.18 (career best)

9. Carly Grandcolas (SR) - 14.76w



Heptathlon #2 - High Jump

2. Jenna Pfeiffer (SR) - 5-7 [1.70m]

t4. Carly Grandcolas (SR) - 5-4.5 [1.67m] (ties career best)

Heptathlon #3 - Shot Put

1. Jenna Pfeiffer (SR) - 38-4.25 [11.69m]

5. Carly Grandcolas (SR) - 34-7.75 [10.56m]



Heptathlon #4 - 200 Meters

6. Carly Grandcolas (SR) - 25.31

10. Jenna Pfeiffer (SR) - 26.26

Heptathlon Ranking (Through Four Events)

2. Jenna Pfeiffer (SR) - 3,224 pts.

7. Carly Grandcolas (SR) - 3,082 pts.



Decathlon #1 - 100 Meters

5. Luke Littlefield (FR) - 10.88 (career best)

7. Hunter Powell (JR) - 10.98 (career best)

9. Chase Hood (SR) - 11.01 (career best)

Decathlon #2 - Long Jump

4. Chase Hood (SR) - 22-10.5 [6.97m]w

8. Luke Littlefield (FR) - 22-5.25 [6.84m] (career best)

11. Hunter Powell (JR) - 20-3.5 [6.18m]w

Decathlon #3 - Shot Put

3. Chase Hood (SR) - 41-6 [12.65m]

4. Hunter Powell (JR) - 40-7.75 [12.39m]

7. Luke Littlefield (FR) - 38-10.5 [11.85m]



Decathlon #4 - High Jump

2. Chase Hood (SR) - 6-4 [1.93m] (career best)

5. Luke Littlefield (FR) - 6-2.75 [1.90m]

10. Hunter Powell (JR) - 5-7.75 [1.75m]

Decathlon #5 - 400 Meters

1. Hunter Powell (JR) - 49.39 (career best)

6. Luke Littlefield (FR) - 51.55

7. Chase Hood (SR) - 52.07 (career best)



Decathlon Ranking (Through Five Events)

3. Chase Hood (SR) - 3,773 pts.

4. Luke Littlefield (FR) - 3,720 pts.

8. Hunter Powell (JR) - 3,524 pts.